Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Here's a cover of 'Jack & Diane' but the lyrics are just 'suckin' on a chili dog'

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE, TOM MCGOVERN
  • Youtube, Tom McGovern

In the spirit of that cover of the Human League's "Don't You Want Me Baby" from a few years ago that replaced all the lyrics with "you were working as a waitress in a cocktail bar," here's something we thought our Detroit-area readers might appreciate.

It's a cover of John Mellencamp's 1982 hit "Jack & Diane," except most most of the lyrics have been replaced with the song's iconic if a bit disturbing line, "suckin' on a chili dog."



The weird cover was preformed by New York-based Tom McGorvern, who recently posted the song on Twitter, where it went viral. However, others pointed out that a performer named Clownvis (an Elvis-themed clown known as "The King of Clowns") had been doing a similar cover "for years."

"I would never, EVER intentionally steal another artist's bit," McGovern wrote on YouTube. "Rather than leaving more angry comments, I ask you to consider that two creators can arrive at similar (dumb) ideas independently."

He added, "Thank you for watching this stupid shit!! I hope it brings you a bit of joy amid the madness!"

Anyway, enjoy the cover below.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Acquitted
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
The nation’s first Black-owned TV station, founded in Detroit, is now a historic landmark
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
2 partisan 2 convict
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. In not so new news, Motown legend Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana because racism in America sucks... which it does Read More

  2. Detroit's Movement festival will not happen in May and everything hurts Read More

  3. Detroit rapper Trick Trick stars in new FX series ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Read More

  4. The Supremes' co-founder and Motown trailblazer Mary Wilson dies at 76 Read More

  5. Detroit's Carr Center to host free Thornetta Davis performance for Black History Month livestream Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation