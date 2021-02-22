Email
Monday, February 22, 2021

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg says he wasn't injured in shootout while filming music video in Atlanta

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge Screengrab of 42 Dugg in the music video for "Narcos" by Mitch PNF. - SCREENGRAB, YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab, YouTube
  • Screengrab of 42 Dugg in the music video for "Narcos" by Mitch PNF.

42 Dugg says he's OK following reports of a shootout that erupted while the Detroit rapper was filming a music video with Roddy Ricch at a scrapyard in Atlanta.

WSB-TV Atlanta reported that Dugg and Ricch were present when gunfire erupted during a music video shoot on Sunday, leading to some fans to fear the rappers were injured.



However, Dugg later went on Instagram Live with fellow artist Lil Baby to dispel rumors that he was shot.

“Y’all stop with that fake shit, man. We ain’t been around no gun shooting, none of that,” Dugg said. “Real talk, man. We good ... Thanks for the love, though. I appreciate the love, though.”

A witness told WSB-TV that the sound of gunshots caused dozens of people on the set to scatter.

Two people were hospitalized with gun wounds. A third was found to have been injured from debris.

No suspect has been reported.

