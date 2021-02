Detroit's Carr Center to host free Thornetta Davis performance for Black History Month livestream

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Carr Center

Thornetta Davis.

I AM AMERICA is a co-write with @THORNETTAD Don Winslow and Shane Salerno made this video. Outnumbering them at the voting booth on January 5th starts with registering now. https://t.co/T28OFTUdtz — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) November 17, 2020

While it's very unclear as to when we might be able to experience live music again — you know,, which is enough to make any music lover feel pretty damn blue — there's no shortage of creative livestream events to keep us connected.To honor Black History Month, the Carr Center has partnered with JazzCorner.com to give Detroit's ever-versatile Queen of Blues Thornetta Davis some much-desired stage time for a special performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.In a non-pandemic year, Davis is one of the city's busiest live performers. In fact, 2020 was on pace to be one of her busiest yet. She remains heavily decorated thanks to, like, 30 Detroit Music Awards, eight of which she won in 2017 for 2016'sThis year, Davis might add another to her mantle as she's up for Best Soul Blues Female Artist at the 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards , which airs online in June.Though her stage time has been drastically reduced, most recently, Davis gained national attention for her collaboration with 2021 Golden Globe nominee and fellow Michigander Jeff Daniels. The pair collaborated and co-wrote “I Am America” for Daniels' 2020 record, and it was used in an online voter awareness campaign ahead of Georgia's run-off election.Saturday's virtual event is free but requires registration, which can be done by visiting TheCarrCenter.org