See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's Carr Center to host free Thornetta Davis performance for Black History Month livestream

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge Thornetta Davis. - COURTESY OF THE CARR CENTER
  • Courtesy of the Carr Center
  • Thornetta Davis.

While it's very unclear as to when we might be able to experience live music again — you know, in-person, which is enough to make any music lover feel pretty damn blue — there's no shortage of creative livestream events to keep us connected.

To honor Black History Month, the Carr Center has partnered with JazzCorner.com to give Detroit's ever-versatile Queen of Blues Thornetta Davis some much-desired stage time for a special performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.



In a non-pandemic year, Davis is one of the city's busiest live performers. In fact, 2020 was on pace to be one of her busiest yet. She remains heavily decorated thanks to, like, 30 Detroit Music Awards, eight of which she won in 2017 for 2016's Honest Woman. This year, Davis might add another to her mantle as she's up for Best Soul Blues Female Artist at the 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards, which airs online in June.

Though her stage time has been drastically reduced, most recently, Davis gained national attention for her collaboration with 2021 Golden Globe nominee and fellow Michigander Jeff Daniels. The pair collaborated and co-wrote “I Am America” for Daniels' 2020 record Alive and Well Enough, and it was used in an online voter awareness campaign ahead of Georgia's run-off election.

Saturday's virtual event is free but requires registration, which can be done by visiting TheCarrCenter.org.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Sunday talking about stuff show
COVID cheater
20 sex toys, gadgets, and surprises to make it through Valentine’s Day in quarantine
Nuts, cheaters, and Ron DeSantis
Why some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Gories' Danny Kroha to perform tracks from latest solo record 'Detroit Blues' on Bandcamp livestream Read More

  2. Detroit rapper Trick Trick stars in new FX series ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Read More

  3. Metro Detroit's folktronica duo Bird Fight channels Head and the Heart on debut EP Read More

  4. The Supremes' co-founder and Motown trailblazer Mary Wilson dies at 76 Read More

  5. Detroit rock ’n’ roll photographer Leni Sinclair unearths works for new exhibit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation