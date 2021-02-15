See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, February 15, 2021

The Gories' Danny Kroha to perform tracks from latest solo record 'Detroit Blues' on Bandcamp livestream

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge ROE PETERHANS
  • Roe Peterhans

If you've got a case of the blues, Detroit, you're in good company — and you've got some new tunes to be blue to.

Earlier this month, garage rocker Danny Kroha (The Gories, Demolition Doll Rods) released his sophomore solo record via Third Man Records titled Detroit Blues.



The foot-stomping collection of interpretive traditional folk, blues, and gospel tracks that was, as he says, made alone “in a room playing acoustic instruments” will get the livestream treatment at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 in a livestream hosted by Bandcamp.

For $10, folks can tune into the livestream, which includes unlimited streaming of Detroit Blues as well as downloadable tracks.

Kroha, who says he searched for the perfect work boot for the record's frequent foot-stomping from his own collection, turned to DIY instruments, like a one-string washtub bass, as well as jug bass, washboards, tambourines, and went as far as to mix and match lyrics and music from various songs to create a raw reimagining of early '60s music.

“I listen to both genres, for sure,” Kroha said of classic country and blues. “I just wasn’t trying to make a record that sounds like that. It just came out more like a field recording than a studio recording.”

To purchase access to Friday's livestream, visit DannyKroha.bandcamp.com.

You can watch Kroha perform “Poor Howard” from Detroit Blues below.


