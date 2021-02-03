See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

New Apple Music playlist highlights Michigan rappers like Sada Baby, Payroll Giovanni, Icewear Vezzo, and more

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF APPLE MUSIC
  • Courtesy of Apple Music

Video killed the radio star, but these days, streaming playlists are the new hitmakers in music.

To dig deeper into local indie music scenes, Apple Music launched a series of new curated playlists on Wednesday. One of them, "The New Midwest," highlights lesser-known Detroit rappers like Sada Baby, Payroll Giovanni, Icewear Vezzo, 42 Dugg, and more.



Well, lesser-known to the rest of the world, that is.

"[With] the occasional exception (Eminem, Big Sean), Midwest rappers have mostly lived — and thrived — in their own hyperlocal bubbles, creating idiosyncratic substyles that have branched far off the evolutionary trunk of mainstream hip-hop," Apple Music says of the new playlist. "Calling back to the days when Michigan and Ohio were the funk capitals of the country, this playlist celebrates the voices, flows, and humor of one of the busiest — but most underrepresented — regions in rap."

"Launching these three new regionally-focused playlists allows us to shine a light on the vibrant local communities producing some of the most progressive sounds in hip-hop, Ebro Darden, Apple Music's Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, says in a statement. "It's always been a priority to connect with artists and listeners at the community level as we champion discovery and emerging artists from across the map."

"Regional hip hop scenes have only grown in importance over the years and we're confident these new playlists will help spotlight tomorrow's superstars by giving them a global platform," Apple Music Hip Hop programmer Cyle "Zini" Tahsini adds. "We're excited to accelerate discovery and connect artists
with new fans."

Not only are cities like Detroit and Chicago well-represented on the playlist, but also cities like Flint, Louisville, Chicago, Columbus, and more. Like Apple Music's other curated playlists, this one will be regularly updated, so be sure to "Add" it to your library.

You can listen below or on Apple Music.


Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

