Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Metro Times article about the late Doug Hopkins of rock band Gin Blossoms is being adapted into a feature film

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 3:31 PM

An award-winning article by former Metro Times editor Brian Smith about his relationship with Doug Hopkins, the late founding member of rock band Gin Blossoms and writer of hits "Hey Jealousy" and "Found Out About You," is being developed into a feature film.

Smith tipped us off a few weeks ago to make sure he had our blessing. Now, the news is official: Brian and wife Maggie Smith have adapted "Jesus of Suburbia: A holiday tale, of sorts," originally published in Metro Times in 2007, into a screenplay titled Lost Horizons, to be produced by Sarah Platt and Mike Tankel.



A director and cast have not yet been selected. But Jonathan Daniel, co-founder of Crush Music, will provide music supervision for the soundtrack, which has the blessing of Hopkins' family and is set to include his Gin Blossoms hits as well as previously unreleased music.

Smith and Hopkins first met in the music scene in Tempe, Arizona. "Jesus of Suburbia" recounts how Hopkins was forced out of Gin Blossoms due to his troubles with alcoholism just as the band was achieving success. He died by suicide in 1993 at age 32.

"Brian's article included so many compelling, emotional components that resonate with people far beyond those who are fans of Hopkins' music," Platt said in a statement.

"Expanding on those stories, as Brian and Maggie have done with the script, creates an opportunity to make a great film that will both entertain and inform," Tankle added.

The Smiths previously collaborated on writing film adaptations of Brian's short stories Spent Saints & Other Stories and his creative non-fiction book Tucson Salvage.

You can read "Jesus of Suburbia" here. The story was named as part of 40 Metro Times stories that changed Detroit (and beyond) in our latest issue. You can read the full list here.

Congrats, Brian!


December 30, 2020

