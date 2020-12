Metro Times article about the late Doug Hopkins of rock band Gin Blossoms is being adapted into a feature film

MT archives

An award-winning article by formereditor Brian Smith about his relationship with Doug Hopkins, the late founding member of rock band Gin Blossoms and writer of hits "Hey Jealousy" and "Found Out About You," is being developed into a feature film.Smith tipped us off a few weeks ago to make sure he had our blessing. Now, the news is official: Brian and wife Maggie Smith have adapted "Jesus of Suburbia: A holiday tale, of sorts," originally published inin 2007, into a screenplay titledto be produced by Sarah Platt and Mike Tankel.A director and cast have not yet been selected. But Jonathan Daniel, co-founder of Crush Music, will provide music supervision for the soundtrack, which has the blessing of Hopkins' family and is set to include his Gin Blossoms hits as well as previously unreleased music.Smith and Hopkins first met in the music scene in Tempe, Arizona. "Jesus of Suburbia" recounts how Hopkins was forced out of Gin Blossoms due to his troubles with alcoholism just as the band was achieving success. He died by suicide in 1993 at age 32."Brian's article included so many compelling, emotional components that resonate with people far beyond those who are fans of Hopkins' music," Platt said in a statement."Expanding on those stories, as Brian and Maggie have done with the script, creates an opportunity to make a great film that will both entertain and inform," Tankle added.The Smiths previously collaborated on writing film adaptations of Brian's short storiesand his creative non-fiction bookYou can read "Jesus of Suburbia" here . The story was named as part of 40stories that changed Detroit (and beyond) in our latest issue. You can read the full list here Congrats, Brian!