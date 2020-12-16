See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

GRiZMAS will include sets from Zeds Dead, Claude VonStroke, AC Slater, and more

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 2:56 PM

This year's GRiZMAS, the annual celebration thrown by Michigan-born saxophone-playing electronic music artist GRiZ that helps raise funds for Detroit youth, will go out with a bang.

The final night on Wednesday, Dec. 23 will feature eight hours of sets by artists including Zeds Dead, Claude VonStroke, Destructo, AC Slater, Elohim, J.Worra, Bijou, Sunsquabi, ProbCause, Codes, MASTERIA, Blunts & Blondes, Super Future, Wreckno, and a two-hour performance from GRiZ.



The "GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival" will be available to stream on Twitch and Zoom. Fans can RSVP and donate at 12daysofgrizmas.com.

So far this year GRiZ has raised more than $24,000 for Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit that raises funds for music, arts, and coding programs for Detroit youth.

