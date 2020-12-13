See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Alice Cooper covered Detroit band Outrageous Cherry's 'Our Love Will Change The World'

Posted By on Sun, Dec 13, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge Alice Cooper, left, covered a song by Matthew Smith's (right) band Outrageous Cherry. - JENNY RISHER, CARY LOREN
  • Jenny Risher, Cary Loren
  • Alice Cooper, left, covered a song by Matthew Smith's (right) band Outrageous Cherry.

Well, this sure is... weird. Alice Cooper, the "The Godfather of Shock Rock," released a cover of "Our Love Will Change The World" — an offbeat yet sunny, jangly slice of bubblegum psych-pop from Detroit rock 'n' roll band Outrageous Cherry.

In a press release, Cooper admits the choice to cover the 2005 song was a strange one.



"I think 'Our Love Will Change The World' is one of the oddest songs I've ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer," Cooper said in a statement. "And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy — it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said 'okay, this is going to be great.' The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album."

Also odd is that the press release never identifies the song as originally being by Outrageous Cherry, which has been led by songwriter and producer Matthew Smith since 1991. (Smith retired the band after longtime guitarist Larry Ray died in 2017 at age 63, though he has continued to perform Outrageous Cherry songs as Matthew Smith Group.)

But Smith, an affable guy who we seemingly run into any time we go to any rock show in town, appears to be unfazed by the snub.

"I am just very excited about it!" he tells Metro Times via email. "Alice Cooper and producer Bob Ezrin have always been a HUGE influence on me."

The cover is the second single for Detroit Stories, Cooper's next studio album, due Feb. 26, 2021 on earMUSIC. Smith says he even met Cooper when he was in town for the recording sessions and played guitar on another track.

The press release describes the record as "a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock" of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

"Detroit was Heavy Rock central then," Cooper said in a statement. "You'd play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn't be a soft-rock band or you'd get your ass kicked."

He added, "Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home."

You can listen to Alice Cooper's cover below, with an amusing animated video.


It's perhaps the highest profile cover of an Outrageous Cherry song. A decade ago, Canadian indie rock darlings the New Pornographers also covered OC for an EP. Outrageous Cherry also landed on the soundtrack to the 2006 film Black Snake Moan.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

The empty-headed league
Missing patterns in corporate news: Project Censored’s top 10 underreported stories of 2020
Obama took office with the wind at his back. Biden won’t.
Savage Love: The casserole
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 9-15)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Kid Rock sports Waffle House face mask, says Michael Jackson was 'ahead of his time' for mask-wearing Read More

  2. Kevin Saunderson and Idris Elba debut new video with Detroit Will Breathe activists center stage Read More

  3. Taylor Swift gifts $13k to unemployed Michigan mother of four facing eviction Read More

  4. You can now play 'Record Packer,' an old-school video game designed by Detroit techno DJ Omar S Read More

  5. The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation