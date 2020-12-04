See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 4, 2020

Detroit jazz duo Anti-Philosophy make music for these tumultuous times

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge 129795207_232133545161712_1097455953077754139_n.jpg

The concept of jazz duo Anti-Philosophy all started with a conversation about protest and art back in 2019. Saxophonist De'Sean Jones and guitarist Sasha Kashperko were on a midwest tour with Jones's group Knomadik, and during one of their friendly "arguments" the question came up of how musicians incorporate protest into their art. If one is not on the front lines at the marches, then the best way to showcase "your resistance is to let it come out in your music and let the music and art do the talking for you," says Jones.

Little did they know that their conversation would spark an 11-volume set of recordings that would specifically deal with the pandemic, as well as the political and social unrest of 2020. The first volume, titled Viral, which dropped on Nov. 6, is a combination of genres from jazz to hip-hop and rock, complete with heavy drum and bass elements all meant to illustrate the turbulent state of the world.

Jones leads the fusion ensemble De’Sean Jones & Knomadik, and he has a stress-tested reputation in Detroit with his artful blending of jazz, heavy metal, hip-hop, and techno music. He's worked with big-league acts such as Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra "KiKi" Sheard, Christian McBride, and Rick Ross.

Kashperko's resume is fat too. He’s built an international reputation, having run the streets with the likes of Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, Black Milk, and Robert Hurst. Jones and Kashperko clicked musically around 2015 and Kashperko joined Knomadik in 2018.

Jones feels their collaboration has been the perfect marriage. He’s drawn to Kashperko’s composing and is in awe of his production acumen. Over the years, Kashperko has quietly regarded Jones as sort of a musical big bro. "I'm very fortunate to be a part of the group, they have been heroes of mine for a while," Kashperko says.

Anti-Philosophy is both the name of the album series and the group which Jones and Kashperko started this year. Their name is a play on the Associated Press, as they see their music as a news outlet for current events.

"It's definitely a sonic representation of these events and this past year. Our song titles are sort of like conversation starters” says Kashperko. "I would say we're trying to be somewhat unbiased, but definitely pointing to these topics that are conversations that are brewing in our community. And the sound, you can see how we feel by just listening to it. And the chaotic state of the music kind of matches the chaotic state of the uprising."

With songs such as "Lament for George Floyd" and "Arrest the Cops who Murdered Breonna Taylor," Jones and Kashperko did not mince words when it came to voicing their thoughts on the racial injustice that stemmed from those two incidents. The piercing notes and virtuosic timbres let you know where they stand and that they are serious about seeking justice.

There are also quite a few songs that reference the COVID-19 pandemic ("Social Distancing," "Safer @ Home Orders"...). Jones and Kashperko are just two of the many people who have been affected both professionally and mentally by the pandemic. During the shutdown, both musicians were unable to perform and bring in the income that normally comes from live performances. Jones and Kashperko were both going through a deep depression and found the recording sessions for the album to be cathartic because it provided a creative outlet for the group to express themselves. The music, Jones says, "saved me from my own insanity."

"The sound, you can see how we feel by just listening to it. ... the chaotic state of the music kind of matches the chaotic state of the uprising." tweet this
"We were both in search of a sound that could really encapsulate how we felt and what we were going through creatively. At this point we were not obligated to make any specific type of music, we were free to do anything we want. We are not musicians for hire, so we were liberated to let our imagination run wild."

Over the course of a two week period, Anti-Philosophy went into the studio and came out with several albums worth of material. Their political discourses are what triggered the innovative sound they developed. They stumbled upon a unique formula of creating a simple melody line and then just going crazy with it.

The first LP, Viral, serves as more of an experiment of what the group could accomplish creatively in terms of forming a new genre.

While the sound is very much influenced by protest music and jazz, the group says the music is "unapologetically Black," and it is music for the future.

"The message that you are making today is not going to be interpreted until tomorrow. We are making this music as a protest, but this is also a warning of like, in the future please don't let this happen again," says Jones.

"Don't let our climate get so bad that an entire continent is on fire. Try not to poison Black cities' water like they did in Flint. Lets not have Black bodies shown on social media as being killed like its daily news. It's a protest but it's not singularly a protest."

Throughout the volumes, there will be an evolution of sounds that sonically represents opposition but also a call to action as solutions are starting to take place.

The next volume, titled, Snakes, will be more politically charged and focus on the stimulus and the election. Look for it to be released before the end of the year.

Even though it's only been a few weeks since Viral dropped, the group says they have been getting positive responses from musicians and the public, who felt the album hit close to home and they were able to identify with the abrasive sound.

Over the course of the next few months, Anti-Philosophy plans to push a wave of songs into the universe.

They are not looking for accolades, but if anything they want their music to make people think and to generate heavy discussions about how messed up this world is.

"We are literally making this music because we love art, not because we are trying to win a Grammy or trying to make money," says Jones. "It was this genuine passion for the creative process and out of that genuine effort something really beautiful emerged that we can proudly say came out of Detroit and it comes from what we experienced as Detroiters."

You can find Anti-Philosophy's music on Bandcamp.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security
The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment
Savage Love: Losing out
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 2-8)
The election that would not die
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Greta Van Fleet move to Nashville, announce new record, get even more philosophical Read More

  2. The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment Read More

  3. White Stripes release psychedelic video for first-ever single, more than 20 years later Read More

  4. Another Eminem classic smashes 1 billion views on YouTube and we're not surprised Read More

  5. 89X says goodbye to alt-rock after 30 years, shifts to 'pure country' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation