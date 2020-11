Detroit rappers Royce Da 5’9” and Big Sean both get Grammy nods

click to enlarge Jenny Risher, Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Royce Da 5'9'' and Big Sean.

Royce Da 5'9'''s most recent album,, prompted this newspaper to create a masterful cover story complete with resplendent art It was one of the last issues thatwould publish before the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire world.At that time, I — that very same writer — declared, “Royce is hoping to not just lead others to the light, but to be the light.”And perhaps he has.has earned Royce Da 5’9” his first Grammy nomination for nothing less than Best Rap Album.Joining him in the category are:by D Smoke,by Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist,by Jay Electronica, andby Nas."I hope that it starts a narrative and a conversation that it's OK to be smart, it's OK to be hip-hop," Royce told“It's OK to have balance."Balance has been necessary when it comes to releasing albums during a global pandemic.Also this year, Big Sean put outwhich has been critically-acclaimed and earned him a lot of support from local writers and fans.His single “Deep Reverence” featuring a special appearance from the late, great, Nipsey Hussle earned the Cass Tech graduate a nod for Best Rap Performance.Former ESPN star and podcaster Jemele Hill, who recently celebrated her own good news that her comedy series co-produced by fellow Detroit journalism legend Kelley Carter and actress Gabrielle Union, tweeted her support.“Two of the nominees appeared on @JHillUnbothered,” she wrote, plugging her podcast. “Moral of story: Appear on @JHillUnbothered and a Grammy nom is in your future.”Congrats to all the homies.Certified election results on Monday. Two Black Detroit women have a series coming to Showtime, and two Detroit rappers have Grammy nods… it’s official, we are on a winning streak.Just don’t mention the Lions.