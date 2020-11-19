Techno DJ Derrick May faces sexual assault allegations

If Michael James is claiming victory in the pending litigation, I’m not sure that he grasps the nature of the legal proceedings. Here is an update on the case:
In early October, the judge issued a restraining order enjoining James from maligning Derrick May. The order was to last until a hearing on a preliminary injunction. Yesterday, at that hearing, the judge determined there was not a sufficient showing of irreparable damage to May’s reputation at this early point in the case to justify a restriction on free speech. Accordingly, the judge denied the preliminary injunction. From here, the case moves forward and will likely take several months to resolve. The wheels of justice turn slowly.
Michael James and others who have published defamatory material regarding May have put forth a series of allegations that either lack proof or contain specific disprovable facts. In time, the truth will be revealed.
As a Black man working in a white-dominated and openly biased industry, am I expected to have learned the painful lesson that there is no such thing as truth, fairness, or due process?
When will the long, storied history of weaponizing the sexuality of African American men end?
Must I collaborate under duress with my own victimization at the hands of an openly hostile press that amplifies the so-called fears of privileged, anonymous women in an internet-mediated lynching?
I have no interest in legitimizing these distortions.
Women are the conduit of life, and as such, are to be protected, and not exploited. I live by those words.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.