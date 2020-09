Omar S will close out a series of outdoor, social distance DJ nights at Detroit's riverside Aretha

click to enlarge Jean-Christophe Dupasquier/Red Bull Content Pool

The pandemic may have upended your summer entertainment plans, and summer is just about over, but it's not over yet. There's still a chance to see live music on the Detroit River, just as God intended.Detroit electronic music producer Omar S will close out the season at the "Lake Lounge," an outdoor series at the Aretha, or the venue formerly known as Chene Park.Omar S performs on Saturday, Sept. 12. Tickets start at $20 or $100 for a reserved table for four and are available here . Space is extremely limited so organizers advise arriving early.John F.M. is also on the bill. The show starts at 8 p.m. sharp.Organizers ask guests to wear a mask upon entry and for the duration of the performance. Guests should seat themselves with the groups they arrived with, and are asked to keep six feet of distance between them and guests they did not arrive with. Table reservations are strongly recommended. Masks can be removed for drinking and eating.The event is on, rain or shine.