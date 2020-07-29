Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

City Slang

Madonna deletes Instagram post after getting flagged for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge Madonna at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. - JSTONE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • JStone / Shutterstock.com
  • Madonna at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The provocative pop star Madonna has once again been censored — this time for sharing a debunked viral video on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Madonna shared a viral video of Houston doctor Stella Immanuel, who claims that the drug hydroxychloroquine is a proven cure for COVID-19.



"They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer," Madonna wrote in the video's caption, while also calling Immanuel her "hero."

But the drug has not yet been scientifically proven to cure the coronavirus, and the video has been removed from social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Twitter temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr. for sharing the video, which has gone viral in right-wing circles.

Instagram soon censored Madonna's post, blurring it out and marking it as "false information" flagged by independent fact-checkers. The app also provided a link to a page that debunks the claims in the video.

Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox even scolded Madonna in the comments for sharing false information. "This is utter madness!!!" she wrote. "I can't believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it."

Madonna eventually deleted the post altogether.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, claiming that the mainstream media and scientists are suppressing information about the drug for "political reasons (me!)". However, a number high-profile studies of the drug to treat COVID-19 were abruptly halted after patients were found to be more likely to suffer cardiac side effects. The FDA revoked its emergency use authorization of the drug to treat COVID-19 in June.

Detroit's Henry Ford Health System has been involved in one of the largest-scale studies of the drug as a COVID-19 preventive measure, it caused confusion when it released the results of a different study that found that the drug lowered the death rate in patients. Though Trump claimed the study vindicated him, critics accused the health system of skewing the results by carefully selecting who received the treatment. Randomized, double-blind trials are considered the "gold standard" for scientific studies.

The results of Henry Ford Health System's double-blind study of the drug as a preventive measure have not yet been released.

For some reason, Trump and his followers would rather take hydroxychloroquine than simply wear a mask, which have been proven to be helpful in slowing down the spread of the virus. Trump has refused to be photographed wearing a mask for months.

"This virus has a cure: It’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax," Immanuel says in the video. "You don't need masks. There is a cure."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Here's how you can watch the new 'Creem' magazine movie Read More

  2. This rap about 'Farmington, Farmington Hills' goes hard Read More

  3. Detroit Symphony Orchestra is taking the show outdoors next month — for free Read More

  4. Arts, Beats, & Eats is canceled, but organizers launch virtual and drive-in events to support local musicians Read More

  5. 2020 was supposed to be a big year for Protomartyr, one of Detroit’s luckiest indie rock bands — then came a plague Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit