Detroit's Dally in the Alley is officially called off due to the coronavirus

click to enlarge Javin Hampton-Latimore

click to enlarge

For the first time in more than 40 years, organizers have canceled Dally in the Alley, the annual block party in Midtown, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12."After conversations with city officials and amongst ourselves, we've made the decision that the health and well-being of our community members are much too important to risk," they wrote in a statement.The festival organizers say they will instead promote local businesses and organizations, with plans for deals and other promotions on Sept. 12. They also say that there will still be a special T-shirt and poster released this year.Organizers typically enlist local artists, sometimes even famous ones, to design the annual poster, many of which feature the Dally in the Alley mascot, an alley cat.You can read the full statement below, and revisit photos from last year's Dally here