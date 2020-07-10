Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 10, 2020

City Slang

Detroit's Dally in the Alley is officially called off due to the coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge JAVIN HAMPTON-LATIMORE
  • Javin Hampton-Latimore

For the first time in more than 40 years, organizers have canceled Dally in the Alley, the annual block party in Midtown, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12.

"After conversations with city officials and amongst ourselves, we've made the decision that the health and well-being of our community members are much too important to risk," they wrote in a statement.



The festival organizers say they will instead promote local businesses and organizations, with plans for deals and other promotions on Sept. 12. They also say that there will still be a special T-shirt and poster released this year.

Organizers typically enlist local artists, sometimes even famous ones, to design the annual poster, many of which feature the Dally in the Alley mascot, an alley cat.

You can read the full statement below, and revisit photos from last year's Dally here.

click to enlarge img_9389.jpg

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Dani Darling shares lyric video for lonely quarantine song 'S+M,' talks performing live shows during a pandemic Read More

  2. Triggered Ted Nugent misses the point by calling for Obama statue to be taken down Read More

  3. Michigan man goes viral after telling Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello to stay out of politics Read More

  4. #Resistance leaders Insane Clown Posse brought back their anti-Confederate flag T-shirts Read More

  5. Detroit's Charivari electronic music festival switches to online format due to coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit