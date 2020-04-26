Detroit techno pioneer Mike Huckaby dies at 54 of COVID-19

RIP Mike Huckaby. A teacher, mentor, masterclass DJ and producer. A part of what makes electronic music special. A part of what makes Detroit music sublime. You will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/ZiKP1pcPaE— Ghostly (@ghostly) April 24, 2020
Mike was my mentor, my teacher. A guardian w/ immeasurable influence. all these decades later, I hold him in the highest regards. Mike Huckaby & his endless contributions will always be the truth. An irreplaceable Detroit enigma. Godspeed my friend, Huck 💔 #MikeHuckaby313 pic.twitter.com/wRz0j5mIPz— Mike Servito (@mikeservito) April 25, 2020
we lost DJ / producer Mike Huckaby.... a key mentor and champion of Detroit...his @SunRaUniverse edits never leave my box https://t.co/QCe3s2ji8A— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) April 25, 2020
Rest in peace Mike Huckaby. Your music has & will continue to inspire us ♥️🎶— Disclosure (@disclosure) April 25, 2020
RIP Mike Huckaby :// remember getting soulseek rips of harmonie park classics from a friend in 2005ish n used to hammer the fuck out of ithttps://t.co/KweuhrLWrn— Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) April 25, 2020
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.