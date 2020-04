Detroit techno pioneer Mike Huckaby dies at 54 of COVID-19

click to enlarge Chris Polack/Red Bull Content Pool

Mike Huckaby in 2011.

RIP Mike Huckaby. A teacher, mentor, masterclass DJ and producer. A part of what makes electronic music special. A part of what makes Detroit music sublime. You will be missed greatly. pic.twitter.com/ZiKP1pcPaE — Ghostly (@ghostly) April 24, 2020

Mike was my mentor, my teacher. A guardian w/ immeasurable influence. all these decades later, I hold him in the highest regards. Mike Huckaby & his endless contributions will always be the truth. An irreplaceable Detroit enigma. Godspeed my friend, Huck 💔 #MikeHuckaby313 pic.twitter.com/wRz0j5mIPz — Mike Servito (@mikeservito) April 25, 2020

we lost DJ / producer Mike Huckaby.... a key mentor and champion of Detroit...his @SunRaUniverse edits never leave my box https://t.co/QCe3s2ji8A — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) April 25, 2020

Rest in peace Mike Huckaby. Your music has & will continue to inspire us ♥️🎶 — Disclosure (@disclosure) April 25, 2020

RIP Mike Huckaby :// remember getting soulseek rips of harmonie park classics from a friend in 2005ish n used to hammer the fuck out of ithttps://t.co/KweuhrLWrn — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) April 25, 2020

Mike Huckaby, a pillar of Detroit techno and an internationally renowned beatmaker, died Friday. He was 54 years old.Huckaby suffered a stroke early last month, after which point Detroit producer and friend Delano Smith launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.The campaign raised $26,000, well beyond its $7,000 goal, thanks to contributions from more than 700 donors. However, after Huckaby appeared to have turned a corner in his recovery, his condition worsened as he began to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms,reports. Days before his death, Huckaby tested positive for the coronavirus.Huckaby, who came up under the tutelage of London-born producer Chris Simmonds, released his debut mix,on Rick Wade's label Harmonie Park in 1995. He came to be known in the community, having served as manager and buyer at the once-beloved, since shuttered Roseville record shop Record Time throughout the '90s. He went on to perform at the first Detroit Electronic Music Festival (DEMF) in 2000 and quickly became a renowned international player, serving as a strong connection between Detroit and Berlin after first performing at legendary German techno club Tresor in 1997.Last year, Huckaby traveled to eight countries, performing more than 40 shows. He was also scheduled to take the stage at this year's Movement festival, which has been tentatively rescheduled from Memorial Day weekend to September due to the pandemic.“All I can say is he was a truly humble ambassador for the music he loved,” Record Time founder Mike Himes told Resident Advisor . “Such a class act and he had a huge impact on many — not just in Detroit but everywhere. He will be greatly missed.”In recent years, Huckaby became a staple in the youth community, as he frequently taught youth courses on Ableton and other digital music production software at Red Bull Music Academy and Youthville.You can see other tributes below.