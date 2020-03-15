ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope is in the hospital and without Faygo — but not for coronavirus

While Michiganders and meme-makers joke about the healing powers of Vernors as they have during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Insane Clown Posse co-founder Shaggy 2 Dope is longing for the sweet and bubbly nectar of the Juggalo gods while enduring a hospital stay.
And no, he doesn't have coronavirus. Whoop whoop!
In an effort to fulfill their weekly podcast schedule duties, Shaggy and co-host Kegan the Creep decided to livestream the most recent episode of their YouTube series just 12 hours after Shaggy underwent a neck surgery. The podcast — which has included past topics such as “We Found ALL THIS on the Freeway?!,” “We Made The World's Hottest Hotdogs!,” and “Can They Fix Shaggy's Feet?!” — turned Shaggy's hospital bed into an impromptu studio where he and the Creep shot the shit, answered fan questions, and readjusted Shaggy's “blood sack.”
But they also had a much more pressing issue to address.
“Before you go crazy and start complaining and all that shit, we're in a hospital and they didn't have Faygo so we're enjoying some little Euro cans of Pepsi.”
