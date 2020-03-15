Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

City Slang

Sunday, March 15, 2020

City Slang

ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope is in the hospital and without Faygo — but not for coronavirus

Posted By on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

While Michiganders and meme-makers joke about the healing powers of Vernors as they have during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Insane Clown Posse co-founder Shaggy 2 Dope is longing for the sweet and bubbly nectar of the Juggalo gods while enduring a hospital stay.

And no, he doesn't have coronavirus. Whoop whoop!



In an effort to fulfill their weekly podcast schedule duties, Shaggy and co-host Kegan the Creep decided to livestream the most recent episode of their YouTube series just 12 hours after Shaggy underwent a neck surgery. The podcast — which has included past topics such as “We Found ALL THIS on the Freeway?!,” “We Made The World's Hottest Hotdogs!,” and “Can They Fix Shaggy's Feet?!” — turned Shaggy's hospital bed into an impromptu studio where he and the Creep shot the shit, answered fan questions, and readjusted Shaggy's “blood sack.”

But they also had a much more pressing issue to address.

“Before you go crazy and start complaining and all that shit, we're in a hospital and they didn't have Faygo so we're enjoying some little Euro cans of Pepsi.”


The hour-long stream followed a clip of Shaggy presenting an alleged little-known coronavirus cure to the world: eating “good old fashioned dirt snow.”

“God made dirt, dirt don't hurt, take out the rocks and then it'll build up your immune system,” Shaggy says in the Instagram clip before consuming some of the gnarliest possible dirt snow. “That's how you beat the fucking system.”

(We cannot vouch for the alleged medical benefits of eating dirt.)

Shaggy also called out everyone “sweating” the virus while hoarding toilet paper and wearing “Michael Jackson masks.”

Here's to a speedy recovery and a Rock & Rye IV drip for Shaggy.


