Mo Pop Festival announces new location and 2020 lineup, including Khalid, the 1975, and Phoebe Bridgers

This month, Austin's SXSW festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, and Coachella, the massive annual two-weekend music festival in Indio, California, which was set to take place in April, has been postponed until October. Coronavirus has also grounded tours by artists like Pearl Jam and Madonna. Meanwhile, Detroit's eighth annual Mo Pop Music Festival has announced its 2020 lineup and a new location, with no mention of the “c” word.
Mo Pop, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, will be moving from Detroit's West Riverfront Park to the grounds of Historical Fort Wayne Park located at 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., just southwest of downtown.
Mo Pop moved to West Riverfront Park in 2015 after spending two years at Sterling Heights' Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill. The boutique festival, which has welcomed performances from Billie Eilish, Father John Misty, Solange, Tyler the Creator, Run the Jewels, King Tuff and, last year, headliners Tame Impala and Lizzo, has been a hallmark event for the six-year-old, 22-acre West Riverfront Park.
The festival alluded to a location change following last year's festival due to a $55 million overhaul of West Riverfront Park expected to get underway this year. The renovation will add new structural features and amenities and will eliminate the open field once occupied by the sprawling annual festival to accommodate smaller events.
OK — now for the fun stuff: the lineup. This year will welcome performances by R&B pop crooner Khalid and fellow headliners, English pop-rockers the 1975, as well as doomsday indie angel Phoebe Bridgers, rhinestone cowboy Orville Peck, and, er, actual cow-person Doja Cat, as well as Purity Ring, Kaytranada, Peach Pit, Beach Bunny, and more. Per previous Mo Pops, the festival will host local metro Detroit acts to kick off the weekend. This year, they've enlisted Who Boy, Whitrosemoxie and Charity, as well as the Haute to Death and Friends dance party hosted by Detroit party purveyors Ash Nowak and Jon Dones, who will return along with festival staples like the Food Truck Alley, Craft Bazaar, and Mo Pop Arcade.
New to this year's festival is an elevated VIP package called the Yacht Club VIP, which will allow priority entry, festival re-entry, the main stage preferred viewing, private air-conditioned bathrooms and access to a shaded lounge area with food and a cash bar, as well as on-site parking.
Single-day passes are $79.95 and VIP passes start at $199.95 per day. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. and is only open to those who register for presale, which can be done here. General sales start on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at mopopfestival.com.
Watch the latest from Mo Pop performer Phoebe Bridgers below.
