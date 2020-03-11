Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Chicago duo Drama will make dance music you can cry to at Detroit's Marble Bar

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge ZOE RAIN
  • Zoe Rain

Drama, not to be confused with the British rock band, or, for that matter, the 1980s Norwegian boy band, or the ’90s rapper or the DJ all of the same name, is sort of blowing up and has been selling out tour dates left and right. (Talk about drama, eh?)

Since 2014, Chicago-based producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa have discovered new ways to pair contemporary R&B with soft dance-pop. On Dance Without Me — Drama’s first release on Ghostly International and the follow-up to the group's independently released 2016 debut EP Gallows and 2018’s Lies After Love — the duo channels, like, Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan circa the Brokedown Palace soundtrack with some bright, crying-at-the-club, new-wave-tinged electronica. In 2014, Rosa, a Texas native who grew up surrounded by Afrobeats (her parents were in a touring reggae band), teamed up with Chicago-born Shehade, who has worked in the studio with Chance the Rapper and Kanye West, as well as on projects for MTV and Bravo. Chicago rapper and prison abolitionist Ric Wilson, who was voted one of the best live performances in 2019 by the Chicago Tribune, will also perform.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; eventseeker.com. Tickets are $15.




