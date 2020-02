The Stooges' 'Fun House' is turning 50 — and it's getting a massive vinyl box set and a Detroit exhibition to celebrate

click to enlarge Northfoto/Shutterstock

Get ready to smear some peanut butter on your nude torso, folks. The Stooges' Fun House is turning the big 5-0!



Detroit proto-punk gods the Stooges' sophomore record, 1970's Fun House, will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, and Rhino Records is giving it a proper party with a massive limited edition 15xLP box set, Rolling Stone reports.





The box set includes a trove of recordings, including the vinyl debut of the completesessions, as well as a live performance from 1970 at Ungano's in New York City, and alternative mixes of “Down on the Street“ For you photo lovers and bibliophiles, the massive collection will also come with a booklet of rare photos, posters, liner notes, and words from Iggy and the Stooges' rock disciples, Flea, Tom Morello, Karen O, Mike Watt, Duff McKagen, Shirley Manson, Joan Jett, Thurston Moore, and others. Black Flag's Henry Rollins also penned an essay for the occasion. (Aw!)Rhino will be releasing the boxset on July 17, which will coincide with a free month-long exhibit at Detroit's Third Man Records that will displayera photos and other cool talismans and meaningful objects handpicked by the band and their respective estates. Stooges' Dave Alexander, Ron, and Scott Asheton have all died. Iggy Pop, who released his 18th solo recordlast year, will turn 73 in April.The boxset will run you $399.98 and only 1,970 copies will be made available. Thecollection is currently available for pre-order at Store.Rhino.com.