City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

City Slang

Detroit electronic duo Adult. announces new album and tour, including City Club date

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge Adult.'s Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus. - COURTESY OF DAIS RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Dais Records
  • Adult.'s Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus.

Detroit electronic music duo Adult. reportedly created its latest record inside of a black hole.

That's according to label Dais Records, which announced the group's new record, Perception is/as/of Deception, set for release on April 10.

According to the label, the two painted their windowless basement entirely black, "with the sole intention to deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications."



That sounds fitting — for more than 20 years, Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have created dark electro as Adult. The duo celebrated two decades of making music together with a show at Detroit's quasi-abandoned Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport in 2018.

To celebrate the new record, the band is hitting the road with Body of Light, including a Saturday, June 13, date at Leland City Club.

Adult. also shared lead single "Why Always Why," which the band says is a brief phrase taken from a line in the Jean Cocteau film Testament of Orpheus.

"From Cocteau’s view, the phrase may have represented a moment of self-analysis, but in our view it represented a moment of analysis of society and culture," the band says in a statement. "The repeating theme of herd mentality. Dullness in consuming. A perception of how consuming may make everything alright. The sentiment here is a sentiment of the forever outsider. Of the person who feels as if they were dumped into some strange landscape, with no escape."

Fun! You can watch the video below.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Kraftwerk will return to Detroit for 3D 50th anniversary tour Read More

  2. The Black Keys head to metro Detroit this summer with Gary Clark Jr. Read More

  3. Detroit Symphony Orchestra to team with Wu-Tang Clan for a special concert Read More

  4. With ‘The Allegory,’ longtime Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9'' sees the light Read More

  5. Norwegian electro-pop artist Anna of the North to perform at the Shelter in Detroit with Dizzy Fae Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...