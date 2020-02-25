Detroit electronic duo Adult. announces new album and tour, including City Club date

According to the label, the two painted their windowless basement entirely black, "with the sole intention to deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications."
That sounds fitting — for more than 20 years, Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have created dark electro as Adult. The duo celebrated two decades of making music together with a show at Detroit's quasi-abandoned Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport in 2018.
To celebrate the new record, the band is hitting the road with Body of Light, including a Saturday, June 13, date at Leland City Club.
Adult. also shared lead single "Why Always Why," which the band says is a brief phrase taken from a line in the Jean Cocteau film Testament of Orpheus.
"From Cocteau’s view, the phrase may have represented a moment of self-analysis, but in our view it represented a moment of analysis of society and culture," the band says in a statement. "The repeating theme of herd mentality. Dullness in consuming. A perception of how consuming may make everything alright. The sentiment here is a sentiment of the forever outsider. Of the person who feels as if they were dumped into some strange landscape, with no escape."
Fun! You can watch the video below.
