Rage Against the Machine is heading to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Scott Penner, Flickr Creative Commons

Rage Against the Machine in 2007.

Rage Against the Machine is coming to an arena near you. The band announced a headlining tour that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Monday, July 13.It's the band's first tour since 2011. Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels is also on the bill.Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at 313presents.com livenation.com , Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office, and ticketmaster.com While chugging a $12 Budweiser in a taxpayer-subsidized sports stadium might seem at odds with Rage Against the Machine's smash-the-system ethos, the band knows that the best way to attack capitalism is from within. And anyway, the band announced it is partnering with various charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. According to a press release, 100% of all proceeds from its first three shows will go toward immigrant rights causes.Below, revisit "Killing in the Name," the band's searing debut single.