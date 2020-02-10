Rage Against the Machine is heading to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

While chugging a $12 Budweiser in a taxpayer-subsidized sports stadium might seem at odds with Rage Against the Machine's smash-the-system ethos, the band knows that the best way to attack capitalism is from within. And anyway, the band announced it is partnering with various charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. According to a press release, 100% of all proceeds from its first three shows will go toward immigrant rights causes.
Below, revisit "Killing in the Name," the band's searing debut single.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.