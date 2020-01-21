City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

City Slang

You can catch Detroit R&B legends Melvin Davis and Dennis Coffey in the same room this week

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge Dennis Coffey. - MPH PHOTOS, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • MPH Photos, Shutterstock
  • Dennis Coffey.

This is a lot of Detroit history packed into one evening. A partnership with the Detroit Sound Conservancy, Music in the Archives: A Celebration of Detroit’s Aural History features performances by “Detroit’s Soul Ambassador” Melvin Davis and Motown Funk Brother Dennis Coffey, which would be, like, enough Detroit history on its own. Even better, the icons will be performing on the stage of the Blue Bird Inn, the historic west-side jazz club where icons like Miles Davis and John Coltrane played that was recently purchased and is undergoing renovations, thanks to the Detroit Sound Conservancy. (While the club is undergoing construction, the stage has now become a mobile pop-up, even getting sent to the 2017 Biennale Internationale Design Festival in Saint-Etienne, France.) Thursday's performances are a celebration of the recent oral-history interviews the artists donated to the Walter P. Reuther archives.

Doors at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23; performances at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Walter P. Reuther Library of Labor & Urban Affairs, 5401 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-577-4024; reuther.wayne.edu. Free admission.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Music in the Archives: A Celebration of Detroit’s Aural History @ Walter P. Reuther Library

    • Thu., Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Olivia Jean shares sing-along video of a groovy Bollywood hit song before her Loving Touch show Read More

  2. Calling all rich girls and maneaters — Daryl Hall & John Oates will grace metro Detroit with their presence this summer Read More

  3. Eminem targets gun laws on controversial surprise album drop 'Music to Be Murdered By' Read More

  4. Early aughts R&B darling Ashanti heads to Detroit's Sound Board Read More

  5. Rebirth Brass Band brings New Orleans sound to Ferndale's Magic Bag Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
Bands to Watch
More...