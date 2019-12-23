Iggy Pop will receive a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy, because duh

click to enlarge Harmony Korine

He's been nominated for some Creem Magazine honors, a Golden Globe, a couple of Grammys, and even a Razzie for the worst original song written for a film back in 1992, and he was given an icon award by GQ Magazine in 2014. Next year, the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop, will add a lifetime achievement award to his mantel.



Iggy Pop, 72, is among a group of artists slated to receive lifetime achievement awards as granted by the producers of the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy will honor the Detroit legend on April 18 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Billboard reports, along with Public Enemy, Chicago, Roberta Flack, John Prine, and the Late Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Isaac Hayes.



