Monday, December 23, 2019

Iggy Pop will receive a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy, because duh

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge HARMONY KORINE
  • Harmony Korine

He's been nominated for some Creem Magazine honors, a Golden Globe, a couple of Grammys, and even a Razzie for the worst original song written for a film back in 1992, and he was given an icon award by GQ Magazine in 2014. Next year, the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop, will add a lifetime achievement award to his mantel.

Iggy Pop, 72, is among a group of artists slated to receive lifetime achievement awards as granted by the producers of the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy will honor the Detroit legend on April 18 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Billboard reports, along with Public Enemy, Chicago, Roberta Flack, John Prine, and the Late Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Isaac Hayes.



Though he's never won a Grammy — something he shares with fellow lifetime award recipients, Public Enemy, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and composer Philip Glass who will take home a trustees award — Iggy Pop was first nominated for a Grammy in 1989 for best hard rock/metal performance for his track “Cold Metal.” He was nominated again in 2017 for his Avante-rock record, Post Pop Depression, which he lost to Blackstar — the final record by friend and collaborator David Bowie.

This year, the Detroit icon released his 18th solo studio record, Free, as well as a caffeinated collaboration with Stumptown Coffee. He also appeared in a star-studded Gucci campaign and The Dead Don't Diethe “Lust for Life” singer's big-screen reunion with filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

