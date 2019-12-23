He's collaborated with J Dilla and Paul McCartney, and now Detroit's Karriem Riggins heads to Deluxx Fluxx

We’re not complaining about this belated holiday gift in the form of a performance by one of Detroit’s most accomplished musicians — jazz drummer, producer, and Emmy Award-winner Karriem Riggins.
The son of keyboardist Emmanuel Riggins, Karriem has spent the last 20 years — and longer if you consider his childhood and academic career, which were dedicated to perfecting jazz trumpet, and drums, as well as performing in multiple high school bands — collaborating with the likes of Erykah Badu, the Roots, Talib Kweli, Esperanza Spalding, Paul McCartney, and Detroit’s late, great beatmaker J Dilla, whom he developed a close friendship and working relationship with after being reintroduced by friend and collaborator Common.
Music begins at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $5.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.