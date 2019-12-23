He's collaborated with J Dilla and Paul McCartney, and now Detroit's Karriem Riggins heads to Deluxx Fluxx

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

We’re not complaining about this belated holiday gift in the form of a performance by one of Detroit’s most accomplished musicians — jazz drummer, producer, and Emmy Award-winner Karriem Riggins.The son of keyboardist Emmanuel Riggins, Karriem has spent the last 20 years — and longer if you consider his childhood and academic career, which were dedicated to perfecting jazz trumpet, and drums, as well as performing in multiple high school bands — collaborating with the likes of Erykah Badu the Roots , Talib Kweli, Esperanza Spalding, Paul McCartney, and Detroit’s late, great beatmaker J Dilla , whom he developed a close friendship and working relationship with after being reintroduced by friend and collaborator Common

