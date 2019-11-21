Thursday, November 21, 2019
To hell with silence — the Detroit Symphony Orchestra takes on Paul Simon's songbook
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 8:46 AM
Though the legendary Paul Simon may have bid adieu to the touring life in 2018 —
including a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre last summer
— his 13 solo studio albums, five records as one half of Simon & Garfunkel, and 29 Top 40 singles will continue to move and soothe our weary hearts. The massive songbook by the 78-year-old 16-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will be given the Detroit Symphony Orchestra treatment, with leadership from conductor Jeff Tyzik. The two-hour program will span Simon and Garfunkel, as well as Simon’s solo records
Graceland
and
Rhythm of the Saint
s, and includes hits
“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “The Sound of Silence,”
and
“50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.”
Performances begin at 10:45 a.m. & 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Orchestra Hall; 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5100; dso.org. Tickets are $28+.
