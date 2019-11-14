City Slang

Thursday, November 14, 2019

City Slang

Planet Ant to host fundraiser concert for Detroit Experience Factory with Vespre and others

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge Kaylan Waterman aka Vespre. - CHARITY PONTER
  • Charity Ponter
  • Kaylan Waterman aka Vespre.

Since 2006, the nonprofit Detroit Experience Factory has helped connect locals and visitors alike to Detroit and its story by leading more than 100,000 people through experiential tours of the city. To help DXF continue its work, fellow nonprofit Planet Ant has enlisted the sounds of Kaylan Waterman, who makes chillwave as Vespre, as well as Dave Toennies, of Detroit/Windsor’s Border Patrol, who dives into Loudon Wainwright III territory with conversational folk, and Arizona transplant Brian Gottshall’s project Dos Argentés, which could be the lovechild of Bon Iver and Vance Joy. The event includes appetizers, Stroh’s beer, and access to a silent auction with donations provided by community partners.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Planet Ant; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Tickets are $30-$35.




  • User Submitted
    Vespre, Dave Toennies, Dos Argentes: A Benefit Concert for DXF @ Ant Hall

    • Fri., Nov. 15, 6:30-10 p.m. $30
    • Buy Tickets

City Slang

