Thursday, November 7, 2019

City Slang

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to perform the music of 'Star Wars' — just in time for 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge Squad goals. - LUCASFILM
  • Lucasfilm
  • Squad goals.

It’s hard to believe that we’re less than two months away from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — the final installment of the latest trilogy in the greatest space opera in the history of cinema. In the 42 years since filmmaker George Lucas invited us to a galaxy far, far away, the franchise has taken us on a wild ride upon the ol’ Millennium Falcon — from a hunky Harrison Ford, a square-bodied Kylo Ren, the galaxy’s one true princess, a lifesaving Wookiee, and, at its worst, Porgs, podracing, and the unforgivable Goofy-inspired CGI disaster Jar Jar Binks. Perhaps the most iconic character is the score, which is crafted by the incomparable John Williams. To commemorate the final entry, the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will perform highlights from the epic soundtrack as part of its Pops Concert Series.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org. Tickets are $30+.


    Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra presents the music of Star Wars @ Michigan Theater

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $30+

City Slang

