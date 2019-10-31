City Slang

Thursday, October 31, 2019

The unsinkable legend, Celine Dion, will grace us with first metro Detroit concert in 11 years

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM

  • Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Near, far, wherever you are, a Celine Dion ballad is probably playing, because she’s an unsinkable French-Canadian hit-making powerhouse whose heart and incredible show-womanship will go on and on.

The incomparable 51-year-old diva is closing the book on a massive record-breaking 16-year residency in Las Vegas, which was arranged by her late husband and longtime manager, René Angélil. With Sin City in her rearview, Dion can focus on her edgy gender-neutral children’s clothing line, her always-fire Instagram account, shutting down body-shaming trolls, being a total lovable goofball on late-night television, and her latest endeavor as the face of L’Oréal Paris. Oh, and she’s giving Vegas residency the ol’ French kiss-off with her first U.S. tour in more than a decade, in support of her highly anticipated 12th studio record, Courage (out Nov. 15). According to recent live reviews, la chienne est de retour.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Little Caesars Arena; 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $95+.


