Talking Heads' 'Stop Making Sense' returns to Detroit Film Theatre for 35th anniversary screenings

Arguably the greatest concert film ever made and, by some analysis, what could serve as the blueprint for the anti-concert concert film, Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense is 88 minutes of high art. Demme filmed the David Byrne-fronted Talking Heads over a four-night run in Hollywood in support of the band’s stunning fifth record, Speaking in Tongues, resulting in a once in a lifetime audio-visual experience with elegantly sparse staging, emotive lighting, Byrne’s signature noodle-y physicality, and, of course, the iconic “big suit.” For its 35th anniversary, Stop Making Sense will return to the Detroit Film Theatre, which sold out the entire weekend during its original Detroit premiere in 1984, a first in DFT’s history.
Screenings begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Detroit Film Theatre; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org. Tickets are $9.50 or $7.50 for seniors or DIA members.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.