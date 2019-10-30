Talking Heads' 'Stop Making Sense' returns to Detroit Film Theatre for 35th anniversary screenings

click to enlarge Palm Pictures

Arguably the greatest concert film ever made and, by some analysis, what could serve as the blueprint for the anti-concert concert film, Jonathan Demme’sis 88 minutes of high art. Demme filmed the David Byrne-fronted Talking Heads over a four-night run in Hollywood in support of the band’s stunning fifth record,, resulting in a once in a lifetime audio-visual experience with elegantly sparse staging, emotive lighting, Byrne’s signature noodle-y physicality, and, of course, the iconic “big suit.” For its 35th anniversary,will return to the Detroit Film Theatre, which sold out the entire weekend during its original Detroit premiere in 1984, a first in DFT’s history.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.