Edgefest returns to Ann Arbor's Kerrytown Concert House to celebrate out-of-the-box jazz

Bryan Murray

Myra Melford.

Returning to push jazz to the limit is Edgefest — the four-day experimental Avant jazz fest produced by Kerrytown Concert House, which makes its return to Ann Arbor with a roster of artists carrying the torch for the improvisational and collaborative genre. The award-winning fest, which was founded in 1997, will once again host dozens of players and composer-performers from all over the country, as well as their ensembles, many of whom will be joined by Michigan area performers. This year will see acts that pay homage to West Coast-inspired music with performances by Oluyemi Thomas’ Positive Knowledge , William Hooker remembrance trio, Myra Melford Combo Tad Weed Tribute , Cycle of Restoration, Andrew Bishop’s New and Used, Bobby Bradford and Vinny Golia Quartet, and others.

