City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

City Slang

Masturbation's lost its fun but Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are coming to Detroit in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge Green Day. - PAMELA LITTKY
  • Pamela Littky
  • Green Day.

Say it ain't so, American idiots — it's going down, down.

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are coming to Detroit in 2020, thanks to a triple-headlining tour nobody asked for but will no doubt attract millennials who will shill out their precious millennial dollars to attend. In other words, take our money, dammit!

Dubbed the “Hella Mega Tour,” the massive arena tour harkens to the Monsters of Rock tours of the 1980s, this time packing in mall rock heavy-hitters, all of whom huddle under the same resilient pop-punk umbrella. Both Green Day and Weezer found success with their 1994 releases, Dookie and the Blue Album respectively, whereas their disciple Fall Out Boy emerged a decade later thanks to the group's sophomore record, 2005's hit-packed From Under the Cork Tree.



This thoughtfully orchestrated and Harley Davidson-sponsored tour will support new records by all three bands: Green Day's Father of All Motherfuckers (February), Weezer's 14th record Van Weezer (May), and Fall Out Boy's compilation Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die (November). Most notably, though, Weezer has reemerged after releasing a collection of kitschy nostalgia-driven cover songs this year with the Teal Album where the Rivers Cuomo-led fourpiece give Toto, Michael Jackson, ELO, and TLC the Weezer treatment.

The “Hella Mega Tour” will kick off in Paris next June and will return to North America for a 20-date run, including a stop at Detroit's Comerica Park on Aug. 19. Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting 313presents.com.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Hella Mega Tour: Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy @ Comerica Park

    • Wed., Aug. 19, 7 p.m. $29.50+

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Of course Kid Rock is helping to make the Betsy Ross flag the new dog-whistle Confederate flag Read More

  2. ‘Hour Detroit’ editor Steve Wilke, dead at 61, was a proud booster of the Motor City Read More

  3. One of the last legends standing, Bob Dylan, heads to Ann Arbor, East Lansing this fall Read More

  4. Let's hope Lil Wayne doesn't bail on co-headlining tour with Blink-182 before metro Detroit performance Read More

  5. Kid Rock, please go away after your 4-show run at DTE Energy Music Theatre Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...