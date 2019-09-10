Masturbation's lost its fun but Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are coming to Detroit in 2020

click to enlarge Pamela Littky

Green Day.

Say it ain't so, American idiots — it's going down, down.Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are coming to Detroit in 2020, thanks to a triple-headlining tour nobody asked for but will no doubt attract millennials who will shill out their precious millennial dollars to attend. In other words, take our money, dammit!Dubbed the “Hella Mega Tour,” the massive arena tour harkens to the Monsters of Rock tours of the 1980s, this time packing in mall rock heavy-hitters, all of whom huddle under the same resilient pop-punk umbrella. Both Green Day and Weezer found success with their 1994 releases,and the Blue Album respectively, whereas their disciple Fall Out Boy emerged a decade later thanks to the group's sophomore record, 2005's hit-packedThis thoughtfully orchestrated and Harley Davidson-sponsored tour will support new records by all three bands: Green Day's(February), Weezer's 14th record(May), and Fall Out Boy's compilation(November). Most notably, though, Weezer has reemerged after releasing a collection of kitschy nostalgia-driven cover songs this year with thewhere the Rivers Cuomo-led fourpiece give Toto ELO , and TLC the Weezer treatment.The “Hella Mega Tour” will kick off in Paris next June and will return to North America for a 20-date run, including a stop at Detroit's Comerica Park on Aug. 19. Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting 313presents.com

