The badasses of Les Filles de Illighadad will push the limits of traditional Tuareg music at Detroit's Trinosophes

Said to be the first Tuareg woman to professionally play guitar, Fatou Seidi Ghali began secretly learning the instrument after her brother brought a guitar home from Libya. Ghali toldthat her father disapproved, suggesting if she pursued music, who would watch over the cows?Well, the cows are probably fine and, if anything, might have been serenaded as Ghali formed her band Les Filles de Illighdad in 2016. Hailing from a small village in the Saharan region of West Niger, Ghali’s Les Filles de Illighdad (which consists of Ghali’s cousin, Alamnou Akrouni, Fatimata Ahmadelher, and, while on tour, Ghali’s brother Abdoulaye Madassane) combines various nomadic folk styles and traditional Tende music via traditional instruments played in unexpected ways. The group’s unified vocalization is, at times, both meditative and melancholic, but always expressive. Detroit’s Shells is also on the bill.

