Thursday, September 5, 2019

City Slang

Let's hope Lil Wayne doesn't bail on co-headlining tour with Blink-182 before metro Detroit performance

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 3:08 AM

click to enlarge Blink 182 with Lil Wayne. - RANDALL SLAVIN
  • Randall Slavin
  • Blink 182 with Lil Wayne.

What’s our age again?

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the delightfully foul-mouthed boys of Blink-182 had us questioning our age and inspired us to dry hump to a song about suicide, but here we are — still laughing about the band’s 2001 album title, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

The Blink-182 dudes have enlisted skateboard-loving, longtime hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne, who’s been teasing a new record, Funeral, set to drop by the end of the year (and who also indirectly threatened to jump ship on this very co-headlining tour after openly complaining about low attendance during his sets, and was a no-show at a scheduled performance last month). Anyway, the pairing is not a total left-field move when one considers Blink drummer Travis Barker’s collaboration history, which includes Kid Cudi, RZA, the Neptunes, Run the Jewels, Yelawolf, and XXXTentacion.



(Fun fact: Former Blink dude and current alien conspiracy theorist Tom DeLonge will be visiting the Fillmore a week after Blink comes to town, with his band Angels and Airwaves. Do yourself a favor and go down the DeLonge alien-truther rabbit hole. He claims he has discarded government extraterrestrial metal alloys in his possession, and his UFO organization To the Stars Academy is a fucking thing.)

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $44.50+.


  • Staff Pick
    Blink-182 and Lil Wayne @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

    Tue., Sept. 10, 7 p.m. $44+
    • Buy Tickets

