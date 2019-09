Let's hope Lil Wayne doesn't bail on co-headlining tour with Blink-182 before metro Detroit performance

click to enlarge Randall Slavin

Blink 182 with Lil Wayne.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the delightfully foul-mouthed boys of Blink-182 had us questioning our age and inspired us to dry hump to a song about suicide, but here we are — still laughing about the band’s 2001 album title,The Blink-182 dudes have enlisted skateboard-loving, longtime hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne, who’s been teasing a new record,, set to drop by the end of the year (and who also indirectly threatened to jump ship on this very co-headlining tour after openly complaining about low attendance during his sets , and was a no-show at a scheduled performance last month). Anyway, the pairing is not a total left-field move when one considers Blink drummer Travis Barker’s collaboration history, which includes Kid Cudi Yelawolf , and XXXTentacion (Fun fact: Former Blink dude and current alien conspiracy theorist Tom DeLonge will be visiting the Fillmore a week after Blink comes to town, with his band Angels and Airwaves. Do yourself a favor and go down the DeLonge alien-truther rabbit hole He claims he has discarded government extraterrestrial metal alloys in his possession , and his UFO organization To the Stars Academy is a fucking thing.)

