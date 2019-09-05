Let's hope Lil Wayne doesn't bail on co-headlining tour with Blink-182 before metro Detroit performance

click to enlarge
Randall Slavin
Blink 182 with Lil Wayne.
What’s
our age again?
It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the delightfully foul-mouthed boys of Blink-182 had us questioning our age and inspired us to dry hump to a song about suicide, but here we are — still laughing about the band’s 2001 album title,
Take Off Your Pants and Jacket
.
The Blink-182 dudes have enlisted skateboard-loving, longtime hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne, who’s been teasing a new record,
Funeral
, set to drop by the end of the year (and who also indirectly threatened to jump ship on this very co-headlining tour
after openly complaining about low attendance during his sets
, and was
a no-show at a scheduled performance
last month). Anyway, the pairing is not a total left-field move when one considers Blink drummer Travis Barker’s collaboration history, which includes
Kid Cudi
,
RZA
,
the Neptunes
,
Run the Jewels
,
Yelawolf
, and
XXXTentacion
.
(Fun fact: Former Blink dude and current alien conspiracy theorist Tom DeLonge will be visiting
the Fillmore
a week after Blink comes to town, with his band Angels and Airwaves. Do yourself a favor and go down the
DeLonge alien-truther rabbit hole
.
He claims he has discarded government extraterrestrial metal alloys in his possession
, and his UFO organization
To the Stars Academy
is a fucking thing.)
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $44.50+.
