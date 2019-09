Ferndale outfit Siamese will bring the broody dark-wave energy to Detroit's Sanctuary

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

Last year found Ferndale dark-wave outfit Siamese dropping their debut record,, which sounds like what would happen if '80s new wavers Berlin went on a date with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Movement. Led by vocalist Johanna Champagne, Siamese’s calling card is urgency and the prospect of a looming, unseeable fear, but with fuzzy, dance-ready postpunk energy. (Check out their cover of “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” which gets a seductive Deborah Harry treatment.) Siamese will join sinister West Coast goth wave duo Silence in the Snow

