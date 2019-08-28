No genre is off limits for Dani Darling, who will pay a visit to Detroit's Willis Show Bar

Showtunes, Radiohead, and a space-age Ella Fitzgerald: Ann Arbor’s Dani Darling draws inspiration from all of these things. Danielle Davis, who performs aching alternative soul as Dani Darling alongside Noor Us-Sabah, Joel Harris, and Chris Jones, is a bit of a sonic chameleon. One minute she’s covering the Beatles (peep her Instagram for eclectic covers), and the next she’s launching into sensual Lauryn Hill-inspired Disney princess-sounding original tracks like “Stranger,” showcasing her contemplative soprano. On her 12-minute, six-song debut EP, Nocturne, released earlier this month, Darling blends vintage lo-fi, chillwave, and jazz for a quick and explorative journey of what happens behind our eyes.
Performances at 8 & 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Willis Show Bar; 4156 Third Ave., Detroit; 313-788-7469; willisshowbar.com. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 day of show.
