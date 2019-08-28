City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

City Slang

No genre is off limits for Dani Darling, who will pay a visit to Detroit's Willis Show Bar

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge JOSEPH XU
  • Joseph Xu

Showtunes, Radiohead, and a space-age Ella Fitzgerald: Ann Arbor’s Dani Darling draws inspiration from all of these things. Danielle Davis, who performs aching alternative soul as Dani Darling alongside Noor Us-Sabah, Joel Harris, and Chris Jones, is a bit of a sonic chameleon. One minute she’s covering the Beatles (peep her Instagram for eclectic covers), and the next she’s launching into sensual Lauryn Hill-inspired Disney princess-sounding original tracks like “Stranger,” showcasing her contemplative soprano. On her 12-minute, six-song debut EP, Nocturne, released earlier this month, Darling blends vintage lo-fi, chillwave, and jazz for a quick and explorative journey of what happens behind our eyes.

Performances at 8 & 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Willis Show Bar; 4156 Third Ave., Detroit; 313-788-7469; willisshowbar.com. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 day of show.




Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lawsuit by Eminem's publisher against Spotify could be a case for the Supreme Court Read More

  2. Detroit's Lizzo brought a big ol' inflatable ass to her good as hell MTV VMAs performance Read More

  3. Why the members of Bars of Gold are geeked to open for Wayne Kramer's MC50 Read More

  4. Sold Only As Curio offers a little bit of everything — and then some Read More

  5. Detroit's punk scene looks to raise money for New York Dolls guitarist following cancer diagnosis Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...