Detroit's Lizzo brought a big ol' inflatable ass to her good as hell MTV VMAs performance

Lizzo during her VMA performance Monday night.

If you had no idea that a giant inflatable ass was capable of twerking on the national stage, well, neither did we.



Just two days after former President Barack Obama tweeted his and Michelle's annual summer playlist — which lists Lizzo's “Juice” at No. 6 — the Detroit-born twerking flutist brought the booty, positivity, and a bedazzled tequila bottle to the MTV VMA stage on Monday night where she performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” — two songs that are two and three years old, respectively.



