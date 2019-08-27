City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

City Slang

Detroit's Lizzo brought a big ol' inflatable ass to her good as hell MTV VMAs performance

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Lizzo during her VMA performance Monday night. - SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab/YouTube
  • Lizzo during her VMA performance Monday night.

If you had no idea that a giant inflatable ass was capable of twerking on the national stage, well, neither did we.

Just two days after former President Barack Obama tweeted his and Michelle's annual summer playlist — which lists Lizzo's “Juice” at No. 6 — the Detroit-born twerking flutist brought the booty, positivity, and a bedazzled tequila bottle to the MTV VMA stage on Monday night where she performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” — two songs that are two and three years old, respectively.



Lizzo appeared in a corseted raincoat in front of a comically large, thonged, inflatable ass that clenched and swayed not unlike a malfunctioning inflatable tube dude outside of a car dealership, with her usual bevy of cheeky dancers.  


"Let me talk to y'all for a second. I'm tired of the bullshit. And I don't need to know your story to know you're tired of the story, too. It's so hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right?” Lizzo said after stripping down into a Bardot-style yellow one-piece, and headed into a dreamy rendition of “Good as Hell” complete with cloud clad dancers. Oh, and she slammed a mighty swig from a crystal-encrusted Patrón bottle mid-performance.

Though Lizzo lost in four VMA categories, among them Best New Artist (which went to an absent Billie Eilish), earlier this month Billboard reported that “Truth Hurts” may still be eligible for 2020 Grammy Award nominations, even though the song was released in 2017 as a stand-alone single. It was later added to this year's deluxe edition of Cuz I Love You, thus making it a possible contender.

Lizzo's hero and “Tempo” collaborator and hip-hop visionary Missy Elliott also performed, bringing a stunning seven-minute, multi-costume, hit-packed medley to the VMA stage before accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Watch Lizzo's booty-ful VMA performance below. 


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lawsuit by Eminem's publisher against Spotify could be a case for the Supreme Court Read More

  2. Detroit's punk scene looks to raise money for New York Dolls guitarist following cancer diagnosis Read More

  3. Aaliyah's uncle suggests her music could be coming to major streaming services in 2020 Read More

  4. The Disney cover band of your dreams, the Little Mermen, bring whimsy to Ferndale's Magic Bag Read More

  5. John Oates is not Daryl Hall — and that’s a good thing Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...