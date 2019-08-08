City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 8, 2019

City Slang

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes will rock the suburbs at Meadow Brook

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge The Violent Femmes. - COURTESY OF 313 PRESENTS
  • Courtesy of 313 Presents
  • The Violent Femmes.

Add this up: One, “Rockin’ the Suburbs” with his playful and, at times, somber piano tunes for more than 25 years... and two, cult favorites and a band of explicit folk punks who created the ol’ “Kiss Off.”

Pairing Ben Folds and the Violent Femmes together might not make a ton of sense on paper, but if you consider each artist, their fan bases, and their respective affinity for jangly tongue-in-cheek jams (many of which include hand-claps), we can totally see why these two low-key legends are sharing a bill. Violent Femmes have endured some interpersonal drama — notably, a lawsuit over band credit and the use of “Blister in the Sun” in a Wendy’s commercial and, most recently, adding Hotel Last Resort to their discography. Meanwhile, since the dissolution of Ben Folds Five, a solo Folds has gone on to do everything from a sonic collaboration with writer Nick Hornby, an a cappella record, a symphonic chamber rock album, and served as a judge on NBC’s The Sing-Off. Oh! And he wrote a memoir, this year’s A Dream about Lightning Bugs, which he will be reading and signing at Ann Arbor’s the Blind Pig on Monday following the concert.


Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre; 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50+.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Ben Folds & Violent Femmes @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

    • Sun., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. $29.50+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Robyn is coming to Detroit's Masonic Temple in October Read More

  2. Free Flow Festival invites metro Detroit performers to fight against human trafficking Read More

  3. Woodstock in the D is the closest we’ll get to celebrating Woodstock’s 50th Read More

  4. Iggy Pop faves Death Valley Girls bring sludge to PJ's Lager House Read More

  5. The Morrie celebrates new location with performance by Billy Joel saxophonist Mark Rivera Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...