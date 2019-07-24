City Slang

Mary J. Blige and Nas bring Royalty Tour to DTE Energy Music Theatre

click to enlarge Mary J. Blige. - GREGORY REED
  • Gregory Reed
  • Mary J. Blige.

There’s something about Mary J. Blige.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Blige’s game-changing record, My Life, which found the emerging singer grappling with depression, addiction, abuse, and self-exploration against soul-infused R&B. Naturally, 2019 has been shaping up to be a bit of a victory lap as the 48-year-old actress, activist, and icon received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award last month and is in the throes of a co-headlining tour with frequent collaborator Nas — appropriately dubbed the Royalty Tour. Like Blige, Nas is also celebrating 25 years since the release of his seminal debut, Illmatic, which the rapper performed in its entirety alongside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra earlier this year.




Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39+.


    Mary J. Blige & Nas @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

