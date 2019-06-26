City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

City Slang

Legendary Blue Bird Inn stage taking a road trip to Ann Arbor for jazz jam

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge De’Sean Jones and Marion Hayden performing outside of the historic Blue Bird Inn on April 24 - COURTESY OF THE DETROIT SOUND CONSERVANCY
  • Courtesy of the Detroit Sound Conservancy
  • De’Sean Jones and Marion Hayden performing outside of the historic Blue Bird Inn on April 24

The historic Blue Bird Inn was purchased by the Detroit Sound Conservancy earlier this year, and the stage that once supported performances by legends like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Elvin Jones is getting a second chance — and local jazz musicians are getting a special opportunity to make their own historic footprint. The Blue Bird Inn jam session invites performers Rayse Biggs, Andrew Bishop, Wendell Harrison, Marion Hayden, Kasan Belgrave, vocalist Shahida, and others to take to the Blue Bird stage, which is on the road while its home gets renovated, for a jazz jam to celebrate the legacy and bright future of this legendary Detroit venue.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at the Stamps Gallery; 201 S. Division St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; stamps.umich.edu. Event is free with RSVP.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Blue Bird Inn Jam @ Penny Stamps Art Gallery

    • Fri., June 28, 6 p.m. Free with RSVP

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Sheefy McFly was arrested by Detroit police while painting a mural commissioned by the city Read More

  2. Eminem's estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., reportedly dead after heart attack Read More

  3. Wiccans celebrate 10 years of witchy shit with anniversary bash at Outer Limits Lounge Read More

  4. The Lonely Island guys might wag their boxed boners around at the Fox Theatre Read More

  5. Second annual Kindred Music and Culture Festival announces lineup Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...