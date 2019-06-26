Legendary Blue Bird Inn stage taking a road trip to Ann Arbor for jazz jam

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Detroit Sound Conservancy

De’Sean Jones and Marion Hayden performing outside of the historic Blue Bird Inn on April 24

The historic Blue Bird Inn was purchased by the Detroit Sound Conservancy earlier this year , and the stage that once supported performances by legends like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Elvin Jones is getting a second chance — and local jazz musicians are getting a special opportunity to make their own historic footprint. The Blue Bird Inn jam session invites performers Rayse Biggs, Andrew Bishop, Wendell Harrison, Marion Hayden, Kasan Belgrave, vocalist Shahida, and others to take to the Blue Bird stage, which is on the road while its home gets renovated, for a jazz jam to celebrate the legacy and bright future of this legendary Detroit venue.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.