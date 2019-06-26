City Slang

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

City Slang

Kash Doll gave Big Sean a pair of Cartier sunglasses

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 4:11 PM

Is this the most Detroit gift exchange ever?

Detroit rapper Kash Doll gifted Big Sean a pair of Cartier Buffs.

Kash Doll shared the exchange in a video on Twitter with the caption, “Detroit love ❤️,” and fans went crazy.


One person tweeted, “This is the sweetest Detroit shit my Detroit eyes could have ever witnessed in my Detroit ass life.”


The two rappers worked together in 2017 on Big Sean’s collaborative album with record producer Metro Boomin on a track entitled “So Good," and are set to release more music this summer.

There's no secret that Detroiters have a deep love for the expensive frames, and they are a huge part of Detroit culture.

Outsiders may not understand the significance, but Cartier glasses are a status symbol in the Motor City. They are so coveted that they have become deeply associated with crime — according to the Detroit Police Department they have been the cause of nine homicides, 17 non-fatal shootings, and 2,158 robberies between 2012 and 2016.

You can read more about the relationship between Cartier and Detroit culture in a 2018 Metro Times cover story.

