Thursday, June 20, 2019

The Lonely Island guys might wag their boxed boners around at the Fox Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge THE WACK ALBUM
  • The Wack Album


Only once in a generation does a band come along that completely changes the way we experience music. The Beatles. Nirvana. Ashlee Simpson’s infamous 2004 Saturday Night Live performance. And speaking of SNL, don’t forget the Lonely Island. The comedic trio behind comedic club bangers “I’m on a Boat” (feat. T- Pain) and “I Just Had Sex” (feat. Akon) and “Jack Sparrow” (feat. Michael Bolton) has decided to take its show on the road for the first time in 10 years. SNL veterans Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone popped a bottle of Carlos Santana Champagne on 2009’s debut Incredibad, and since then they’ve been playing dumb in the smartest way possible. Motor City funnyman Tim Meadows is also on the bill.

The Lonely Island will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the Fox Theatre; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-6611; 313presents.com. Tickets are $66+.


    The Lonely Island @ Fox Theatre

    Wed., June 26, 8 p.m. $66+
