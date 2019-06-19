City Slang

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

City Slang

Ferndale's Front Porch fest returns for a day of sprawling front yard music

Local Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 4:45 PM

COURTESY OF FRONT PORCH
  • Courtesy of Front Porch

Listen — once you hit 30 it’s hard to justify leaving the house or staying out past 10 p.m., and it’s even more agonizing to entertain the idea of a friggin’ music festival (Netflix and chill, pah-lease). This is why Ferndale’s Front Porch festival satiates our homebody desires. Last year, the fest saw 57 artists across 27 porches and for year three, the Front Porch will once again host an array of metro Detroit artists for a day of casual jams across the city. Singer-songwriter Audra Kubat will kick things off on Vester Street, as will Gasoline Gypsies, who will perch on a porch along East Saratoga Street. Other performers include gospel artist Carl B. Phillips, Kate Hinote, Brother Hallow, Barelyon, the Luddites, and surf-rockers Bananacondas.

Performances begin at noon on Saturday, June 22; various homes throughout Ferndale; thefrontporchmi.com. Event is free.



City Slang

