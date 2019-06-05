Get moody and broody with singer-songwriter Anika at Deluxx Fluxx

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

When European singer Anika surfaced with her 2010 debut of mostly covers, much of her press was super hung up on two things: she’s an ex-political journalist and she’s backed by Portishead producer Geoff Barrow and members of his band, Bleak. Both important items to note, but it’s her purposeful use of her droning, Nico-esque vocals that manages to make every song, cover and original, feel like a call to political action and/or a lesson in seduction. Take her popularized Ray Davies cover, “I Go to Sleep,” on which Anika toggles between paralysis and a hypnotic fever dream. Sara Marie Barron is also on the bill.

