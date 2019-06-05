City Slang

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

City Slang

Get moody and broody with singer-songwriter Anika at Deluxx Fluxx

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 8:34 AM

When European singer Anika surfaced with her 2010 debut of mostly covers, much of her press was super hung up on two things: she’s an ex-political journalist and she’s backed by Portishead producer Geoff Barrow and members of his band, Bleak. Both important items to note, but it’s her purposeful use of her droning, Nico-esque vocals that manages to make every song, cover and original, feel like a call to political action and/or a lesson in seduction. Take her popularized Ray Davies cover, “I Go to Sleep,” on which Anika toggles between paralysis and a hypnotic fever dream. Sara Marie Barron is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $10.

    Anika @ Deluxx Fluxx

    • Mon., June 10, 7 p.m. $10
