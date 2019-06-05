Bob Seger begins his hometown farewell run this week

Ken Settle

The time has come for Michigan-bred rock legend Bob Seger to “ Turn the Page” on half a century of “Night Moves” and blue-collar rock ’n’ roll. Seger, 74, is saying farewell to the road with his mostly sold-out Roll Me Away tour, which kicked off in November. Though the rocker had to take time out due to a ruptured disc and underwent spinal surgery just last year, reviews of his recent performances have noted he hasn’t slowed down one bit. Once again, Seger will be joined by his longstanding Silver Bullet Band for six highly anticipated performances over two weeks.

