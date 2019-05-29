Wu-Tang Clan celebrates 25 years of '36 Chambers' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

click to enlarge Courtesy of 313 Presents

In 1993, a scrappy East Coast hip-hop crew took to a modest recording studio and, with a limited budget, recorded what quickly became one of the most important sociopolitical and unlikely spiritual moments in music history.Celebrating 25 years is Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal debut,. As part of a limited run of celebratory shows, Wu-Tang returns to metro Detroit with the OG clan in tow.“Detroit is a legendary place to be in general. Anytime you’re able to bless the same city where the legendary Motown started,” Masta Killa toldahead of Wu-Tang’s headlining Movement performance last year. “I know the struggle of the city and the highs and lows — but every city has that. But with the legendary status of Detroit, it’s always an honor to perform and add to that legacy.”



