Wednesday, May 29, 2019

City Slang

Wu-Tang Clan celebrates 25 years of '36 Chambers' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF 313 PRESENTS
  • Courtesy of 313 Presents

In 1993, a scrappy East Coast hip-hop crew took to a modest recording studio and, with a limited budget, recorded what quickly became one of the most important sociopolitical and unlikely spiritual moments in music history.

Celebrating 25 years is Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As part of a limited run of celebratory shows, Wu-Tang returns to metro Detroit with the OG clan in tow.

“Detroit is a legendary place to be in general. Anytime you’re able to bless the same city where the legendary Motown started,” Masta Killa told Metro Times ahead of Wu-Tang’s headlining Movement performance last year. “I know the struggle of the city and the highs and lows — but every city has that. But with the legendary status of Detroit, it’s always an honor to perform and add to that legacy.”



Wu-Tang Clan will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50+.


  • Staff Pick
    Wu-Tang Clan @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

    • Fri., May 31, 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$125
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

