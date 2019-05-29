Wu-Tang Clan celebrates 25 years of '36 Chambers' at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

In 1993, a scrappy East Coast hip-hop crew took to a modest recording studio and, with a limited budget, recorded what quickly became one of the most important sociopolitical and unlikely spiritual moments in music history.
Celebrating 25 years is Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As part of a limited run of celebratory shows, Wu-Tang returns to metro Detroit with the OG clan in tow.
“Detroit is a legendary place to be in general. Anytime you’re able to bless the same city where the legendary Motown started,” Masta Killa told Metro Times ahead of Wu-Tang’s headlining Movement performance last year. “I know the struggle of the city and the highs and lows — but every city has that. But with the legendary status of Detroit, it’s always an honor to perform and add to that legacy.”
Wu-Tang Clan will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 586-268-9700; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50+.
