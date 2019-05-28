City Slang

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Shake up some Faygo — the Gathering of the Juggalos announces details for 20th anniversary

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge Juggalettes at the Gathering in 2017. - KELLEY O'NEILL
  • Kelley O'Neill
  • Juggalettes at the Gathering in 2017.

There are only two words to describe the upcoming “Soopa” Gathering of the Juggalos hallmark anniversary: Whoop whoop!

For 20 years, Detroit's horrorcore collective Insane Clown Posse has hosted “the greatest family reunion on earth” — a mayhem-filled dark carnival better known as the Gathering of the Juggalos where inhibitions are chopped to bits by a hatchet-wielding man and freak flags fly with zero corporate sponsorships. Whoop!

What started out as a two-day fringe sub-cultural appreciation of all things clownin' at the Novi Expo Center in 2000 has exploded like an agitated case of Rock N' Rye, and now welcomes thousands of Juggalos and Juggalettes to partake in the weekend-long madness.



Touted as “the longest-running, fully independently operated hip-hop music festival in the world,” the four-day festival will return to Shimmer Forest in Springville, Indiana, starting July 31 through Aug. 3 with camping, parties, carnival rides, sideshows, comedy, wrestling, and a musical lineup of more than 40 performers.

This year, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Geto Boys Ghostemane, Gwar, Mac Sabbath, Mushroomhead, Tech N9ne, Big Hoodoo, and Morris Day & the Time are among those slated to perform during the 20th-anniversary celebration. Per tradition, Insane Clown Posse will headline.

Tickets for the Gathering start at $195 and can be purchased here.

This year's Gathering 28-minute-long announcement pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch the NSFW video below.

City Slang

