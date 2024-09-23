Youmacon returns to Detroit for 19th annual Japanese anime and pop culture celebration

Detroit’s Huntington Place will once again become a hotspot for Japanese anime, gaming, and pop-culture enthusiasts as Youmacon returns for its 19th annual convention.

The four-day event kicks off on Halloween, running from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

Youmacon, named after the Japanese word “Youma,” meaning “demon” or “ghost,” was founded in 2005, with its first event held at the Troy Hilton. Since then, it has grown into one of the largest anime conventions in the Midwest, offering interactive games, cosplay, celebrity panels, live music, dance events, and more for all ages.

This year’s event will feature appearances by well-known anime voice actors, gaming industry figures, and artists.

Another highlight of the convention is the massive 150,000-plus-square-foot marketplace, where fans and collectors can browse and purchase everything from anime figurines and artwork to rare comics and costume props.

Additional attractions include a charity costume ball, nightly concerts, an internationally recognized costume competition, and dedicated rooms for both video and tabletop gaming.

For more information and tickets, see youmacon.com.