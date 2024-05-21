  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts

‘Time is Now’ is a timeless survey of Charles McGee’s legacy

The Shepherd’s inaugural exhibition honors the evolution and impact of the late Detroit artist

By
May 21, 2024 at 10:02 am
For its inaugural exhibit, Library Street Collective partnered with MOCAD for Charles McGee: Time is Now.
For its inaugural exhibit, Library Street Collective partnered with MOCAD for Charles McGee: Time is Now. PD Rearick, courtesy of the Charles McGee Estate and Library Street Collective
Share on Nextdoor

Library Street Collective’s Little Village campus opened over the weekend, and at the center of it all was Charles McGee.

The late Detroit artist, who blessed us with abstract and figurative paintings, sculptures, and public installations, passed away in 2021 but the time for his legacy is now. Little Village is anchored by an exhibition and event space in a former church dubbed The Shepherd. For its inaugural exhibit, Library Street Collective partnered with the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) to present a survey of McGee’s work at The Shepherd called Charles McGee: Time is Now. It features a range of McGee’s sculptures, paintings, archival materials, and drawings, many of which have never been shown before.

Tucked into the East Village neighborhood, the former Good Shepherd Church where Library Street Collective has set up its newest gallery feels like a container for both past and present with many historic elements preserved and reimagined.

McGee speaks to visitors when they first enter the space through a display of his Kresge Eminent Artist video from 2008 and Mike Ellis’s short film on him from 2006.

Stained glass windows of saints line the walls of the dimly-lit church while a room of stark white seems to shine from the inside out. This is the first part of the gallery where visitors will find Time is Now.

Mixed media paintings are displayed here alongside one of McGee’s most recognizable pieces, “Play Patterns II.” Seeing it up close reveals a combination of textures, colors, and movement that feel musical as the serpents and human figures in the piece seem to dance around each other. In the same room are early concept sketches for the figures that would come to appear in his larger works.

click to enlarge Charles McGee: Time is Now. It features a range of McGee’s sculptures, paintings, archival materials, and drawings, many of which have never been shown before. - PD Rearick, courtesy of the Charles McGee Estate and Library Street Collective
PD Rearick, courtesy of the Charles McGee Estate and Library Street Collective
Charles McGee: Time is Now. It features a range of McGee’s sculptures, paintings, archival materials, and drawings, many of which have never been shown before.

“So rarely do we get to peer inside the early stages of a work. And so, although the famous gigantic piece anchors the show, for us curatorially, it’s these works that have influenced the entire thing,” says MOCAD Artistic Director Jova Lynne, who curated the exhibit.

She adds, “I never like to call an artist a godfather of anything, but I will say, this is an exceptional artist who did a lot around abstraction, figurative work, and sort of thinking about Black artists across the city, impacting his total practice as both an artist and a curator.”

Time is Now is separated into three rooms, marking the evolution of McGee’s work across his six-decade career. The first room showcases the layers of his art practice, the second serves as an archive, and finally, he is positioned as a contemporary American artist in the third, Lynne explains.

“I think there’s a lot of time when we talk about Black artists as though we’re not American,” she says. “The evolution of this artist’s work is really something that I think framed the contemporary art scene.”

MOCAD Assistant Curator Abel González Fernández echoes Lynne’s thoughts.

“He went through a lot of creative chapters in his work,” he says about McGee. “He started in the early 1960s with impressionist work after he graduated from the school that is now [the College for Creative Studies]... But then he traveled to Europe, he came back, [and] he opened a gallery to foster and champion Black abstractionists from the ’60s to ’79. And then he consolidated his style that we’re seeing right now in this piece, ‘Play Patterns’ in the ’80s that is in dialogue with his [‘Noah’s Ark: Genesis’] piece that is at the [Detroit Institute of Arts].”

The archival section includes a Detroit News article from 1979 when McGee founded the Detroit New School for Black Artists along with Gallery 7, which he ran from 1969 to 1979 focusing on Black artists. A copy of the Emmet Cohen Trio’s 2019 album Dirty in Detroit on vinyl, for which McGee did the cover art, is also displayed in the archive. The MOCAD crew gathered a lot of the materials here from McGee’s daughters.

“There’s a term that I’ve learned recently, which is ‘camouflage classrooms,’” Lynne says. “And camouflage classrooms have this idea that you don't have to be institutionally taught to be an artist. You don’t have to be a part of certain structures in order to be successful. And I think the wonderful thing about Gallery 7 is that it was like a camouflage school, but also really a place that fostered artists at a time when other galleries were not showing Black artists, even considering Detroit’s very Black population.”

click to enlarge The Charles McGee Legacy Park is a permanent memorial to the artist. - Jason Keen
Jason Keen
The Charles McGee Legacy Park is a permanent memorial to the artist.

Time is Now is up until July 20 but the Charles McGee Legacy Park just outside The Shepherd, showing his first figurative work in public sculpture, is permanent. The outdoor sculptures are the last thing McGee worked on with Library Street Collective founders Anthony and JJ Curis before his passing.

A companion show to Time is Now called Kinship: The Legacy of Gallery 7 will run at MOCAD from June 28 to September 23. While Time is Now focuses on McGee’s work, the MOCAD exhibit is a group show highlighting the legacy of McGee’s Gallery 7 and his way of bringing artists together. Kinship will feature work by Lester Johnson, Gilda Snowden, Allie McGhee, Charles McGee, Harold Neal, Robert Stull, Elizabeth Youngblood, and Naomi Dickerson.

Slideshow

A first look at ‘Little Village’ arts hub in Detroit’s East Village neighborhood

‘It Takes A Village’ Skate ParkBeside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
ALEO DetroitInside The Shepherd’s former rectory is a bed and breakfast coined ALEO, offering a beautiful interior covered in work by local artists. The six guest suites are meant for artists visiting Detroit from out of town who want to be at the center of the city’s creative community. McArthur Binion FoundationALEO’s third floor serves as the headquarters for the nonprofit organization Modern Ancient Brown, which provides residencies, mentorship, and resources to local BIPOC artists and writers. One artist resident a year will have a full private apartment in ALEO to live and work at during their time in the program. Little Village LibraryOn the other side of the building, in the former church’s beautiful main space, there will be a library curated by Asmaa Walton of Black Arts Library. Available books will include artist monographs, exhibition catalogs, and research materials focused on artists of color who have made contributions to the arts in Michigan. The area includes tables and chairs to sit and read at with a group, as well as former confessionals turned personal workspaces. In the near future, Black Arts Library has plans to also open a standalone community bookstore in the East Village neighborhood, which will be its first-ever brick-and-mortar. Art & Music in the former church’s naveApart from the Little Village library, the central nave and adjacent transept of the space feature two gallery spaces that will display rotating artworks. Each entrance/exit of the galleries serves as its own sort of frame to view the intricate architecture in the building. Additionally, the church’s former altar will serve as a stage for big events, with seating at the lower level, as well as above the main gallery. Charles McGee Legacy Park The theme of the Shepherd’s grand opening will be “Charles McGee: Time Is Now,” honoring the late Detroit artist, in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Arts Detroit. Outside of the building is a Charles McGee Legacy Park, which features sculptures inspired by McGee’s work. Inside the Shepherd’s gallery spaces is the work that the sculptures were based on, which will be displayed for the grand opening and throughout the following month. ‘It Takes A Village’ Skate ParkBeside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
Click to View 17 slides
Randiah
After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Your guide to Movement Festival 2024 pre-parties and after-parties

By Layla McMurtrie

There are dozens of official and unofficial parties planned around Movement Music Festival.

Royal Oak’s Five15 celebrates 15 years of drag queen bingo with free tickets

By Lee DeVito

Five15’s drag queen bingo has featured many contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years.

What to expect at this weekend’s Motor City Comic Con

By Layla McMurtrie

Motor City Comic Con is happening May 17-19.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe