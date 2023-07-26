You can learn about the past and future of electric vehicles at the Ford Piquette Plant

Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, Facebook An early EV on display at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant.

No, Elon Musk did not invent the electric vehicle. Tinkerers have experimented with EVs since the 1880s, though Detroit arguably set the movement back when Henry Ford began mass-producing gas-powered cars, and National City Lines, a partnership of General Motors, Firestone, and Standard Oil of California, dismantled electric tram networks across the country. You can learn more about early EVs at “EVS: Then and Now,” a series of events at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant. Events include an exhibition of antique EVs from the early 1900s from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, a discussion on Ford and Thomas Edison’s experiments in EVs at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and a panel discussion at 11 a.m. on Sunday about the future of EVs. Sunday also includes a birthday celebration for Ford’s Model T, which rolled out of the Piquette Plant for the first time in 1908, with free Model T rides from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

From Friday, July 28-Sunday, July 30 at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, 461 Piquette Ave., Detroit. See fordpiquetteplant.org/events for full schedule and tickets.

