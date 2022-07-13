Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The Barbie pop-up truck will bring a bit of Malibu to metro Detroit this weekend

The pop-up shop will be parked at Twelve Oaks mall

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is touring America to celebrate Malibu Barbie's 50th Anniversary. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is touring America to celebrate Malibu Barbie's 50th Anniversary.

Like TikToker Savannah Hannah once said, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. But one icon who will always dominate the category is the OG material girl Barbie.

This weekend, Barbie fans can snag retro-inspired merchandise when the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck parks its wheels at Twelve Oaks mall.

On Saturday, July 16, shoppers can choose from a variety of merchandise like thermal bottles, tote bags, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, pins, and more. The truck will be posted up from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. near the food court entrance.

The Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck is currently on a 24 city tour across America as the brand continues to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Malibu Barbie.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at Light Up Livernois 2022 on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion
This West Bloomfield home has indoor pool, wine cellar, golf simulator, and more

This West Bloomfield home has indoor pool, wine cellar, golf simulator, and more
Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Niagara Falls State Park 24 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY; 716-278-1794;niagarafallsstatepark.com It’s almost a rite of passage for Michiganders to visit Niagara Falls at least once in their lifetime. Enjoy a view of the falls from the Niagara Falls Observation Tower or get an up close look cruising the Maid of the Midst.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit

