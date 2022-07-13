The Barbie pop-up truck will bring a bit of Malibu to metro Detroit this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is touring America to celebrate Malibu Barbie's 50th Anniversary.
Like TikToker Savannah Hannah
once said, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. But one icon who will always dominate the category is the OG material girl Barbie.
This weekend, Barbie fans can snag retro-inspired merchandise when the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck parks its wheels at Twelve Oaks mall.
On Saturday, July 16, shoppers can choose from a variety of merchandise like thermal bottles, tote bags, T-shirts, hoodies, hats, pins, and more. The truck will be posted up from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. near the food court entrance.
The Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck is currently on a 24 city tour
across America as the brand continues to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the iconic Malibu Barbie.
